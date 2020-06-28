SDPD Releases Body Camera Footage from Saturday’s Shooting Downtown

Share This Article:

The San Diego Police Department released Sunday afternoon video footage of an officer-involved shooting Saturday downtown.

The Critical Incident Video posted on the department’s YouTube channel, compiled from the officers’ body cameras, as well as security and street light camera, spans 11 minutes and 43 seconds, including written narrative of the video scenes.

The department posted a message to Twitter that said, “We’ve released four videos of the officer involved shooting on 6/27 which includes footage from two body worn cameras. Homicide Unit has started their investigation and will turn over findings to the DA’s office.”

We’ve released four videos of the officer involved shooting on 6/27 which includes footage from two body worn cameras. Homicide Unit has started their investigation and will turn over findings to the DA’s office. https://t.co/tJLHIluwv5 https://t.co/qpMLuYPYqO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 28, 2020

Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra, 25, was shot at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, when two officers from the San Diego Police Department noticed a man leaving a building on the west side of the street and thought he resembled a man sought in connection with a June 21 robbery, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Officers thought they recognized Ibarra from a wanted poster because of the distinctive tattoos on his face, Dobbs said.

The officers tried to engage Ibarra, before he took out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at one of them, Dobbs said.

“When the officers attempted to contact the male he refused to cooperate with their directions and walked away,” Dobbs said, adding one officer chased him down the street, the other on the sidewalk. “As he was walking, he dropped the items he was carrying in his hands and began reaching towards his waistband.”

It was the officer in the street the suspect was aiming at, Dobbs said. Both officers shot at Ibarra, who was hit and fell to the ground, he said.

The officers handcuffed Ibarra and provided first aid before paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said.

No officers were injured.

— Staff and City News Service reports

