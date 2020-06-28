Motorcyclist Injured After Being Hit By SUV

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist was injured Sunday after being knocked off his bike by an SUV at the State Route 78 and State Route 79 intersection near Julian, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was struck at about 1:11 p.m. by a black GMC Yukon and ended up lying in the middle of a lane, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The victim possibly had a broken foot, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately available.

— City News Service

