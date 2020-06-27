Share This Article:

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Saturday in a crash into the back of a horse trailer, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The collision happened at 3:25 p.m. on San Vicente Road near Gem Lane, Cal Fire said.

The injured person was taken by ambulance to the Ramona Airport to transfer the patient by air ambulance, which will carry the victim to a hospital, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

–City News Service

Motorcyclist Injured in Collision with Horse Trailer in Ramona was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: