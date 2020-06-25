One Person Killed in Pile-Up on I-15 in Scripps Ranch

A San Diego police cruiser
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed late Thursday afternoon in a pileup on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch.

The fatal wreck, which involved four or five vehicles, occurred about 4:45 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of state Route 52, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident left at least one southbound lane blocked in the area.

Further details, including the deceased person’s age and gender, were not immediately available.

— City News Service

