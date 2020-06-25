Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Fatal Carlsbad Stabbing

Share This Article:

A man who fatally stabbed another man during an argument in Carlsbad last year was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison.

Jay Terry, 37, was sentenced Thursday morning in connection with the July 10, 2019, slaying of 35-year-old Eric Blackstock.

Terry was previously facing a murder charge in the case, but pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter, plus an allegation of using a knife in the killing.

Terry and Blackstock did not know each other well, but began arguing over something Blackstock said to Terry’s girlfriend, which escalated into violence from both parties, according to Deputy District Attorney Peter Estes.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a fight between two men in the 800 block of Tamarack Avenue found Blackstock mortally wounded in the street shortly before 1:20 a.m. that day. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About 3 1/2 hours later, officers took Terry into custody in the 100 block of South Pacific Street in Oceanside.

–City News Service

