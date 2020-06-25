Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday announced they raided and shut down six illegal marijuana dispensaries and three residences spread throughout Lakeside, unincorporated El Cajon and San Diego.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The enforcement operation was carried out around 9 p.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing, multi-month investigation conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego police, with assistance from the county District Attorney’s Office.

“Investigators assigned to the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation worked in conjunction with County Code Compliance to address numerous community complaints related to unlicensed and illegal marijuana dispensaries located in residential neighborhoods and near local schools,” Sheriff’s Lt. Ricardo Lopez said.

The locations of the dispensaries were not disclosed.

Detectives arrested six people on felony charges, seized more than $221,000 in cash, six firearms and more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles and concentrated cannabis, Lopez said.

Details on the arrestees and their charges were not immediately available.

–City News Service

Authorities Raid 6 Marijuana Dispensaries and 3 Homes, Arrest 6 People was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: