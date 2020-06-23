Share This Article:

A hit-and-run driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday at a Bankers Hill intersection, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported shortly before 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Grape Street and Third Avenue, according to public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Hernandez said. He added that it was not immediately known if the victim was male or female.

The driver fled in a vehicle described as a dark-colored sedan, but no suspect description was immediately available.

–City News Service

Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Bankers Hill Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: