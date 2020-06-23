Blaze in Second-Floor Bedroom Damages Otay Mesa House

Share This Article:

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Tuesday that damaged an Otay Mesa home, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at a two-story house in the 700 block of Narwhal Street, off Palm Avenue between Piccard Avenue and Picador Boulevard, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

Firefighters responded to the house and found smoke and flames coming from a bedroom on the second story, Phillipp said.

Crews knocked down the flames within 10 minutes and kept the blaze contained to the bedroom, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

