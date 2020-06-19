Father Faces Attempted Murder, Kidnapping Charges After Driving Twins Off Cliff

Share This Article:

Prosecutors filed 13 charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping, against a man accused of driving a pickup truck off Sunset Cliffs with his twin daughters inside.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges Friday. In addition, Robert Brians faces counts of child abuse, child abduction, criminal threats and burglary.

Authorities continued to hold Brians without bail following the incident in Ocean Beach last Saturday morning. Investigators believe he intentionally drove off the cliffs and into the water.

His 2-year-old daughters remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe.com page to raise money for their medical bills. The page has raised over $15,000 so far.

Brians, 47, is slated to be arraigned Monday afternoon via video conference.

About 4:30 a.m. last Saturday, the toddlers’ mother called 911 to report that Brians had taken their children without permission. He allegedly contacted her via “numerous calls and texts … clearly stating she may not see (them) again,” according to the GoFundMe page, created Sunday.

He allegedly threatened to drive the vehicle off the Coronado Bay Bridge, but officers spotted him on Hill Street near Cornish Drive and sped off.

His truck then careened over the cliff, landing upside down in the water, according to police.

Moments later, a canine officer responding to the emergency arrived. Seeing Brians’ pickup upside down in the water, Officer Jonathan Wiese, a 22-year veteran, grabbed a leash he uses for his service dog. He wrapped it around his chest, gave the other end to fellow officers and rappelled down the precipice.

Wiese swam to the foundering truck and rescued the children and Brians. Medics took all three to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

– City News Service

