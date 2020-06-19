Border Patrol Finds 12 Immigrants Hidden Inside Hay Stacks on Tractor-Trailer

Share This Article:

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Pine Valley arrested 12 undocumented immigrants who were being smuggled inside hay stacks on a tractor-trailer.

The agency reported that the incident occurred Thursday afternoon when the truck stopped at the checkpoint and a Border Patrol K-9 alerted officers. When some of the bales were removed, agents found the Mexican men.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old U.S. citizen, was booked on charges of alien smuggling.

“Human smugglers have no regard for life,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “This tight space within the hay-stacks was not ventilated and was not designed with passenger safety in mind. I am proud of our agents. Their dedication to service and the preservation of life prevented serious harm from befalling these individuals.”

