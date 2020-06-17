Police Action Halts Eastbound Traffic Coronado Bridge for Several Hours

Share This Article:

The appearance of an agitated, possibly suicidal pedestrian on the Coronado Bridge Wednesday forced a several-hour closure of eastbound traffic lanes on the landmark structure while authorities worked to get the man into custody.

Passers-by began making 911 calls to report the 27-year-old man’s presence on the towering blue bridge over San Diego Bay about 10:45 a.m., according to Coronado Police.

Arriving officers spotted the pedestrian walking to the west, holding a large rock in one hand and a face mask in the other. He ignored their orders to halt, instead jumping over the center wall onto the eastbound side of the structure.

“The man was highly agitated, and when officers attempted to negotiate with (him), he stated that he wanted (them) to shoot him,” according to a police statement.

As the pedestrian walked toward police, an officer zapped him with an electric stun gun, to no effect, then shot him in the leg with a bean-bag gun, which subdued him and allowed him to be taken into custody.

The detainee, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital for an evaluation prior to being admitted to a mental-health facility for psychiatric care, police said.

The bridge was fully open again to through traffic as of shortly before 2 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know may be suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

— City News Service

