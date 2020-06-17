One Killed in Crash at Oceanside Intersection

Share This Article:

A fiery car crash at a northern San Diego County intersection left one person dead Wednesday.

The victim was riding in a westbound sedan that rear-ended a stationary soda delivery truck and burst into flames on Mission Avenue at Airport Road in Oceanside about 11 a.m., according to police.

Patrol officers who happened to arrive in the area moments later in a patrol vehicle pulled over and dragged the driver and the unconscious passenger out of the burning car, Sgt. Rick Davis said. Medics took both to a hospital, where the latter was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

According to witnesses, the crash occurred when the speeding driver of the sedan made a sudden lane change directly behind where the commercial truck was parked with its hazard lights activated.

“The driver of the Pepsi truck was not inside his vehicle at the time of the (crash),” the sergeant said, “Alcohol may be a factor in this collision, (but) the investigation is ongoing.”

— City News Service

