Man Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Lincoln Park Murder

A murder charge was filed Tuesday against a man accused of mortally wounding a young man in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this year.

Michael J. Anderson, 35, is accused in the death of 21-year-old Timothy Stewart, who police say suffered “apparent trauma to his upper body” on March 16 in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday accuses Anderson of committing the killing with a knife.

San Diego police were notified shortly after 6:30 p.m. March 16 that Stewart was at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, according to Lt. Andra Brown, who said Stewart’s injuries were tied to an “earlier incident at 5000 Logan Avenue.”

Stewart was later transferred to another trauma center, where he died.

Police have not disclosed what led them to identify Anderson as the suspect, but in April, a $1,000 reward was publicly offered for any information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts. He was taken into custody in Dallas, Texas, and returned to San Diego last week.

A suspected motive for the killing and the relationship, if any, between Anderson and Stewart, have not been disclosed.

Anderson pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and a knife allegation on Tuesday and was being held in custody on $2 million bail. He is due back in court June 26 for a status hearing and bail review.

–City News Service

