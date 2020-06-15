Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting and Killing San Diego Man on OC Freeway

Share This Article:

A 39-year-old man was being held without bail Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting a San Diego resident while driving on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine.

Vicente Dulay Deguzman Jr. is accused of killing 47-year-old Jessie Garcia Sr. on June 7, then fleeing to San Diego, where he barricaded himself inside a hotel room at a San Diego Hilton Garden Inn before surrendering to law enforcement, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera.

Deguzman and Garcia were in a rental car on the freeway that Sunday when Deguzman, who was behind the wheel, allegedly shot Garcia and then abandoned the vehicle on the shoulder of the highway before fleeing to San Diego, Olivera said.

Police tracked down the suspect to a Hilton Garden Inn in San Diego, where he was arrested after a standoff, Olivera said.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the shooting, nor the relationship, if any, between Deguzman and Garcia. Deguzman is being held at the Orange County jail.

–City News Service

