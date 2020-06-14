Pedestrian Struck, Injured While Running Across El Cajon Boulevard

Share This Article:

A pedestrian is being treated for a pelvic fracture and head trauma Saturday after being hit by a car in the El Cerrito area.

The accident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a 2003 Toyota Avalon struck the 55-year-old man, who was running from the south sidewalk to the north sidewalk in the 6000 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Heims said intoxication was not a factor in the accident.

“The pedestrian jumped over the raised center median and continued to run northbound into the path of the Toyota,” he said. “The Toyota was unable to avoid a collision with the pedestrian.”

The department’s traffic division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

