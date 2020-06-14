Brush Fire Briefly Threatens Homes in Bay Ho Neighborhood of San Diego

Share This Article:

A brush fire in a canyon briefly threatened homes in the Bay Ho neighborhood of San Diego.

Multiple San Diego Fire-Rescue ground and air units fought the blaze near 4600 Monongahela Dr. and the agency announced full containment at 5:25 p.m.

Several homes were reportedly evacuated, but officials said there was no damage to homes in the area of the fire.

