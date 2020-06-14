A brush fire in a canyon briefly threatened homes in the Bay Ho neighborhood of San Diego.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Multiple San Diego Fire-Rescue ground and air units fought the blaze near 4600 Monongahela Dr. and the agency announced full containment at 5:25 p.m.
Several homes were reportedly evacuated, but officials said there was no damage to homes in the area of the fire.
Brush Fire Briefly Threatens Homes in Bay Ho Neighborhood of San Diego was last modified: June 14th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: