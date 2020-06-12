Subway Restaurant in University City Robbed at Gunpoint

Share This Article:

A Subway restaurant in the University City area was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect was on the loose Friday morning.

The suspect walked into the restaurant at 8750 Genesee Ave. about 9:55 p.m. Thursday, pulled a gun and demanded money, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The gunman took cash and ran out of the store in an unknown direction, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported in the heist.

— City News Service

