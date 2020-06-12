Gas Station in University City Is Target of Armed Robber

Share This Article:

An armed man who robbed a gas station in the University City area was at large Friday morning.

The suspect walked into the United Oil Gas Station at 3860 Governor Drive at 10:15 p.m. Thursday and demanded money from an employee, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect took money and ran from the store in an unknown direction, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported in the holdup.

— City News Service

