Motorist Killed in Fiery Crash into Traffic Light Pole North of Bonsall

A motorist was killed early Thursday in a fiery crash at an intersection on State Route 76 just north of Bonsall.

The solo vehicle crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on westbound state Route 76 at Via Monserate, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A 1999 Dodge minivan heading westbound on SR-76 traveled through the intersection at Via Monserate and slammed into a traffic signal light pole, Latulippe said. The Dodge caught fire and became fully engulfed, with the driver trapped inside.

The victim, who remained unidentified as of the late morning, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

Updated at 10:30 a.m. June 11, 2020

–City News Service

