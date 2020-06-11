Brush Fires Spread Through Open Terrain East of MCAS Miramar

A spate of brush fires scorched swaths of brushy open land between Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and the Santee Lakes Thursday, keeping firefighters hustling amid a late-spring heat wave but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The blazes began spreading for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. off Mast Boulevard, near Sycamore Landfill, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.
Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dumping helicopters battled the slow-moving flames, halting their spread at about 15 acres within 90 minutes, according to SDFRD public affairs.
By 3:30 p.m., firefighters were making enough progress in putting out the blazes that supervisors released the aircraft from the operation.
As of shortly before 4 p.m., crews had the smoldering burn area about halfway contained, the fire department advised.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: