Arco Station in Otay Mesa Is Latest Target of Armed Female Suspect

An Arco station in Otay Mesa was robbed Wednesday night in the latest of a string of holdups by an armed female suspect.

The woman walked into the station at 3724 Del Sol Blvd., about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect grabbed items from the store and was last seen running north on Picador Boulevard, Heims said.

An armed female suspect has been involved in at least two other gas station robberies over the past several weeks.

Anyone with information on this robbery was asked to call San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit detectives at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.

— City News Service

