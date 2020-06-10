Shoplifting Suspect Leads Police on Brief Grantville-Area Road Chase

Share This Article:

A woman caught shoplifting at a Grantville-area home- improvement store Wednesday threatened a security guard at the business, then led officers on a brief road chase that ended when she rear-ended a big rig and was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect threatened to assault a loss-prevention worker with pepper spray and a stun gun at the Home Depot in the 5900 block of Fairmount Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. after making a failed attempt to leave with items she had not paid for, according to San Diego Police public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood.

The woman, whose name was not immediately available, then went to her car and drove off, he said.

A short time later, a patrol officer spotted her car in the area of Mission Gorge Road and Riverdale Street and tried to pull her over. She refused to yield, fleeing to the south for less than a mile before crashing her vehicle into the back of a tractor-trailer, Lockwood said.

Officers took the woman into custody on suspicion of shoplifting and evading police. She was then transported to a hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation prior to being booked into county jail, Lockwood said.

— City News Service

