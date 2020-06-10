Head-On Collision Kills Two on Ramona-Area Road

Share This Article:

A head-on collision on a rural road near Ramona Wednesday left two people dead and a third severely injured, authorities reported.

The crash occurred about 12:15 p.m., when a northbound 2016 Ford Focus veered into a southbound lane at high speed and smashed into an oncoming 2017 Subaru Impreza on Mussey Grade Road in the Fernbrook area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision south of Mahogany Ranch Road left the driver of the Focus, a 56-year-old Fallbrook woman, and a male passenger in the Subaru dead at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Medics took the driver of the Subaru to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she was admitted for treatment of major trauma. She and her passenger remained unidentified late Wednesday afternoon.

It was unclear what caused the driver of the Ford to lose control of her vehicle, Garrow said.

— City News Service

