Cyclist Seriously Injured Inured in Late-Night Accident in Downtown’s East Village

A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car while riding his bike in downtown’s East Village neighborhood, police reported Wednesday.
The crash happened shortly after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of G and 17th streets, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.
A 40-year-old man was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on G Street while a 30-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound on 17th Street, Buttle said. The cyclist rode through a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the Honda.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.
The Honda driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.
— City News Service
