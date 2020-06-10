Cyclist Seriously Injured Inured in Late-Night Accident in Downtown’s East Village

Share This Article:

A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car while riding his bike in downtown’s East Village neighborhood, police reported Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of G and 17th streets, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 40-year-old man was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on G Street while a 30-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound on 17th Street, Buttle said. The cyclist rode through a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the Honda.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The Honda driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.

— City News Service

