4 Adults, 3 Children Displaced By Attic Fire in Rancho Penasquitos Home

A fire that erupted in the attic of a Rancho Penasquitos home early Monday displaced seven residents, but nobody was hurt.

The blaze was reported shortly after 12:45 a.m. at the two-story house in the 8400 block of Corte Fragata, off Carmel Mountain Road north of state Route 56, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

One person in the home told dispatchers the residents smelled smoke and saw smoke coming from the attic, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Crews knocked down the fire within 25 minutes and kept the flames contained to the attic area, but the house sustained smoke damage, she said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — four adults and three children — arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

