A head-on collision Sunday between a truck and a sedan left one person dead, authorities said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on Wildcat Canyon Road in the area of the Barona Resort and Casino, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
Further details — including injuries to other passengers or drivers — were not immediately available.
— City News Service
One Person Killed in Head-On Crash Near Barona Casino was last modified: June 7th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: