One Person Killed in Head-On Crash Near Barona Casino

A head-on collision Sunday between a truck and a sedan left one person dead, authorities said.

The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on Wildcat Canyon Road in the area of the Barona Resort and Casino, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Further details — including injuries to other passengers or drivers — were not immediately available.

— City News Service

