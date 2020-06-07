One Person Killed in Head-On Crash Near Barona Casino

blue siren light
Photo by Pixabay

A head-on collision Sunday between a truck and a sedan left one person dead, authorities said.

The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on Wildcat Canyon Road in the area of the Barona Resort and Casino, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Further details — including injuries to other passengers or drivers — were not immediately available.

— City News Service

