Chula Vista Police Investigating 52-Year-Old Man’s Shooting Death

Chula Vista Police are investigating the shooting death Saturday of a 52-year-old man at a home near Hilltop Park.

Officers arrived at the residence in the 900 block of Agua Tibia Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. and found the victim lying on the floor inside. Lifesaving measures were initiated, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Dean Tinsley.

Police said a motive for the shooting is unknown and detectives are seeking witnesses. They urged anyone with information to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

