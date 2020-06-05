Suspect Arrested in Case of Woman Found Gravely Wounded in a Car in Vista

Share This Article:

Authorities announced an arrest Friday in connection with a shooting that left a San Marcos woman gravely wounded last month.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service took Marvin Meyers Wight, 40, into custody in the 500 block of Big Bend Way in Oceanside on Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Wight allegedly shot 34-year-old Kristina Montalvo, who was found about 6:15 a.m. May 23 in a vehicle the 400 block of Sycamore Avenue in Vista, suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Montalvo remains hospitalized in critical condition, the lieutenant said.

Officials have released no suspected motive for the shooting and have not disclosed the relationship, if any, between the victim and suspect.

Wight was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of attempted murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for next Friday.

— City News Service

