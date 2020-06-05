Share This Article:

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa cargo port seized more than 5.5 tons of marijuana on Thursday that was hidden in a shipment manifested as “limes.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Criminals and other bad actors will try to get past us, but CBP officers are focused on protecting our communities from illicit drugs,” said Division Director Rosa Hernandez. “I am so proud of the officers for their efforts and know that they will continue to target these dangerous shipments.”

At about 4 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 74-year-old Mexican man driving a tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of limes. The truck was referred for a more in-depth examination.

A CBP officer probed one of the boxes in the trailer and extracted a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana.

In total, officers discovered 468 large wrapped packages containing more than 11,000 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of approximately $3.3 million.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, cargo shipment and marijuana. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

CBP Officers Find 5.5 Tons of Marijuana in Shipment of ‘Limes’ at Otay Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: