Stolen Vehicle Suspect Arrested After Chase from Miramar to Midway District

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading police on a roughly 40-minute pursuit from the Miramar area to the Midway District in a stolen vehicle, prompting a brief shutdown of westbound Interstate 8, police said.

The incident began around 7:35 a.m. when patrol officers spotted a stolen utility van on Miramar Way, said San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood.

Officers chased the van as its driver sped southbound on multiple highways through the Kearny Mesa area before getting onto westbound Interstate 8.

He kept driving, then jumped out of the car on Jupiter Street, just north of Sports Arena Boulevard, and fled on foot, Lockwood said.

Officers shut down westbound I-8 just east of Sports Arena Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. while they searched for him in a construction area just north of I-8.

The suspect, a man whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken into custody near the construction area shortly before 8:35 a.m., Lockwood said. The westbound lanes of I-8 were reopened by 8:40 a.m.

–City News Service

