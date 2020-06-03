Sheriff, Police Agencies Order Department Bans on Use of Chokehold Restraint

Share This Article:

County Sheriff Bill Gore announced Wednesday that he has ordered deputies with his agency to stop using so-called carotid restraints, a compliance technique that renders detainees unconscious but can prove deadly if performed improperly. Within a few hours, several of the region’s police agencies had announced the same decision.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In a posting on Twitter, Gore stated he was taking the step “in light of community concerns and after consultation with many elected officials throughout the county.”

The city of San Diego announced the same decision for its police force on Monday, citing the widely protested Memorial Day death of George Floyd, who passed out and died after being pinned by the neck to the ground by an officer’s knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis. He repeatedly said he could not breathe in the final minutes of his life.

“We are watching the hurt and pain so many people are expressing after the tragic death of George Floyd and are committed to taking new actions to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in San Diego,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

The Oceanside Police Department also has banned the controversial compliance technique amid protests over Floyd’s in-custody death, as have the La Mesa and Coronado police department.

Within a few hours this afternoon several agencies joined @SanDiegoPD in stopping the use of the carotid restraint. Thank you @SDSheriff, @LaMesaCA, @CoronadoCity and @CityofOceanside. We’re moving together as one region. https://t.co/lFfVCe29G3 — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) June 4, 2020

In a carotid restraint — a type of so-called chokehold also known as a “sleeper hold” — an officer applies pressure to vascular veins on the side of a detainee’s neck to render the person unconscious in a matter of seconds. A different type of chokehold puts pressure on the front of the neck and throat, cutting off air, but if done wrong, the sleeper hold can also asphyxiate.

The use of the carotid restraint locally has caused “much concern and frustration by many in our minority communities,” Faulconer said.

The sheriff also said he decided to make the policy change due to input from the community.

“I have and always will listen to any feedback about the public- safety services we provide,” Gore said. “Working together, we can ensure San Diego remains the safety urban county in the nation.”

Story updated at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

— City News Service

Sheriff, Police Agencies Order Department Bans on Use of Chokehold Restraint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: