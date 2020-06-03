Camp Pendleton Wildfire Prompts Residential Evacuations

Share This Article:

A brush fire blackened about a dozen open acres in the far northeastern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations of nearby civilian homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted about 12:30 p.m. near the 38600 block of De Luz Road, just south of the San Diego-Riverside county line, according to Cal Fire.

As the flames spread through a heavily overgrown ravine and up hillsides, authorities directed the occupants of about 15 homes to evacuate as a precaution, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters had the fire under control within three hours, Cal Fire reported.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, though Marine Corps personnel were taking part in controlled burn firefighting training nearby, Shoots said.

— City News Service

