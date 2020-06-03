Share This Article:

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday in the California desert about 150 miles northeast of Los Angles, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at 6:32 p.m. in a sparsely populated area near the Mojave Desert community of Searles Valley.

The location is about 12 miles east of Ridgecrest, where a series of strong of earthquakes and aftershocks struck on July 4 and 5 of last year.

Shaking from the latest quake was widely felt in the Los Angeles area.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Near Ridgecrest in San Bernardino County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: