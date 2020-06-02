San Diego Notches 4th Night of Protests, but Marches Largely Peaceful

Share This Article:

Hundreds of protesters joining in a nationwide spate of anti-police-brutality demonstrations marched, chanted and carried signs in San Diego Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day, calling for an end to racial inequities in law enforcement while remaining largely peaceful and orderly.

Early in the afternoon, scores of mostly young people marched through downtown San Diego and into Balboa Park, shouting in unison “no justice, no peace — no racist police.”

As of early evening, the rallies — part of a civil justice movement exponentially intensified by the in-custody death of 46-year-old George Floyd of Minneapolis on May 27 — were proceeding in markedly different fashion than large-scale local protests that escalated into violence, arson and looting last weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, San Diego police reported that 100 to 200 protesters were throwing rocks, bottles and other objects at officers in the 300 block of Broadway. More than 100 people were arrested and booked on various charges, including failure to disperse, burglary, assaulting peace officers and vandalism.

An even more destructive demonstration took place Saturday in La Mesa, where vandals and shoplifters broke windows, burnt several buildings, looted stores and stopped traffic on Interstate 8 during a protest over an officer’s purported rough treatment of a young black man arrested last week in the East County city.

— City News Service

