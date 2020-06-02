Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries in Solo Crash on Spring Valley Road

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries this morning in a solo crash on a Spring Valley street.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:20 a.m. in the 3400 block of Boyne Street, in a residential neighborhood off Kenwood Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told dispatchers the crash left the rider unconscious in the roadway, the CHP reported. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

–City News Service

