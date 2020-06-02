A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries this morning in a solo crash on a Spring Valley street.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash was reported shortly before 9:20 a.m. in the 3400 block of Boyne Street, in a residential neighborhood off Kenwood Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A witness told dispatchers the crash left the rider unconscious in the roadway, the CHP reported. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.
–City News Service
Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries in Solo Crash on Spring Valley Road was last modified: June 2nd, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: