National Guard Ordered into Los Angeles as Looting and Fires Break Out

National Guard troops were ordered into Los Angeles and a dusk-to-dawn curfew enacted as looting and rioting broke out Saturday in the Fairfax and Mid-Wilshire districts.

“The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The contingent would reportedly number 500 troops and was to arrive shortly after midnight.

The curfew was ordered at 8 p.m. and will last until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. All Metro bus and rail service was halted.

A number of buildings were on fire on Melrose Boulevard, and stores on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills had been looted.

“This is no longer a protest, this is vandalism … this is destruction,” Garcetti told NBC4.

Protests and riots have occured in as many as 30 American cities over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

There were two protests in the San Diego area, one in Pt. Loma and another in La Mesa that ended with tear gas and protesters blocking Interstate 8.

