Police Searching for Armed Woman Who Robbed Old Town Gas Station

Police Friday were searching for a woman who robbed an Old Town gas station at gunpoint.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Arco on Old Town Avenue, between Moore and Jefferson streets, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The woman walked in wearing a black mask on her face and all black clothing, then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employee, Heims said.

The employee complied and the woman fled northbound on Moore Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, the officer said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

–City News Service

