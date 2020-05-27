Share This Article:

Police reached out to the public Wednesday for helping locating a 77-year-old woman who went missing after she drove away from her San Carlos home.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Karin Marie Tex was last seen at her residence on Casselberry Way near Wandermere Drive around 10 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego Police.

She drove away in her 2008 silver Toyota Sienna minivan, with California license plate 6EWZ284, but it remains unclear where she was heading, police said.

Family members told police she suffers from undiagnosed dementia.

Tex is a 5-foot-6 white woman who weighs around 110 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. A clothing description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000. During the weekend, SDPD’s Missing Person’s Unit can be reached at 619-531-2277.

— City News Service

Police Searching for 77-Year-Old Woman Who Drove Away from San Carlos Home was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: