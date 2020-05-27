Share This Article:

Flames tore through a Mira Mesa home Wednesday afternoon, causing extensive damage, injuring a firefighter and displacing five residents.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 2 p.m. in the 10100 block of Embassy Way, just west of Camino Ruiz, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

All the occupants of the house were able to safely get outside prior to the arrival of emergency crews, according to SDFRD public affairs.

Firefighters arrived to find the residence engulfed in flames. It took the personnel about 15 minutes to gain control of the blaze.

Medics took one of the firefighters to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of heat-related trauma.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents, all adults, arrange for interim shelter.

— City News Service

Firefighter Hospitalized in Mira Mesa Home Fire, Displacing 5 Residents was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: