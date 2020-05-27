Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 27-year-old San Diego man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. May 19 from a person who reported discovering a man on the ground “while walking through an undeveloped area” in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Officers arrived at the scene and were directed to 27-year-old Vicente Coleman, who had suffered apparent trauma to his upper body, Brown said. Coleman, a San Diego resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While the investigation continues, little is known about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

Authorities ID Man, 27, Whose Body Was Found in Lincoln Park Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: