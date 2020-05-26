Power Outage Hits Large Swaths of Coastal San Diego

Share This Article:

A midday power outage left thousands of homes and businesses in coastal San Diego without electrical service for more than an hour Tuesday.

The blackout began for unknown reasons about 11:15 a.m., affecting Fort Rosecrans, Lindbergh Field, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, the Midway area, Mission Bay, Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Sunset Cliffs, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

In all, the outage left about 13,000 utility customers without electricity, SDG&E reported.

Repair crews had power restored to all the affected areas as of 12:30 p.m., according to the utility company.

The cause of the blackout was under investigation, SDG&E spokeswoman Jessica Packard said.

–City News Service

