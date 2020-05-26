Police Searching for Armed Woman Who Robbed Midway District Shell Gas Station

Share This Article:

Police Tuesday were searching for a woman who robbed a Midway District gas station at gunpoint.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station on Camino Del Rio West, between Hancock and Moore streets, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The woman — believed to be 35 years old — walked in wearing a blue windbreaker, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk, Buttle said.

The clerk opened the register and the thief reached over, removed an undisclosed amount of money from the tray and put it in a bag, the officer said. She fled the store and was last seen running southbound on Camino Del Rio West.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available and no injuries were reported.

–City News Service

