Man, 25, Struck And Killed at Oceanside Intersection

A 25-year-old man died after he walked against a stop signal at an Oceanside intersection and was struck by an approaching car, police said Monday.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Route 76 and College Boulevard, according to Oceanside Police Department Sgt. Rick Davis.

Witnesses said the driver of the car traveled east on SR 76 and the traffic signal was green when the driver approached the intersection. The pedestrian crossed SR 76 with a red hand signal flashing before he was hit, according to witnesses.

Officers found the man unresponsive and performed life-saving measures upon arrival. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Davis said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene after the collision and cooperated, according to Davis. Officials determined that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing, Davis said. Officials asked anyone with information regarding the accident to call 760-435-4412.

–City News Service

