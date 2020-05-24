Authorities Call in Helicopter to Rescue Man Who Fell from Sunset Cliffs

Share This Article:

A man was rescued by helicopter after he fell from Sunset Cliffs, authorities reported Sunday.

The man fell from the edge of a cliff at about 11:59 p.m. Saturday and suffered a back injury, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

San Diego police, firefighters and lifeguards responded to the scene and called for a medical helicopter to pull him up from the bottom of the cliff, officials said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of major trauma to his back.

— City News Servcie

