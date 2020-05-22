Coronado Police Arrest Teen Connected to Orange Avenue Shooting of Man, 18

Police arrested a teenage boy Friday connected with a Coronado robbery and shooting that left another teen seriously wounded.
Detectives and a SWAT team took the suspect, 17, into custody in Chula Vista. They arrested him on multiple charges, including attempted murder and robbery, Coronado police said.
The teen, whose name was withheld because he’s a juvenile, allegedly was one of two youths who met the 18-year-old victim in the 900 block of Orange Avenue on the evening of May 4.
They had been in touch via the internet regarding a jewelry purchase.
While negotiating the proposed sale, the suspect and a companion allegedly snatched the jewelry from the Coronado High School student. Police say the suspect shot the victim while fleeing.
The victim suffered serious wounds according to police. They did not update his condition.
– City News Service
