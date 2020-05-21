Police Seek Tips on Fatal Shooting in Grantville One Year Ago

Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday reached out to the public for help in identifying and locating a gunman who fatally shot a 35-year-old man in the Grantville area exactly one year ago.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 2:50 a.m. May 21, 2019, found Mario “Tony” Bullard lying mortally wounded on a street in the 6200 block of Holabird Street, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics responded, but Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was spotted running westbound on Vandever Avenue toward Mission Gorge Road after the shooting.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 white man last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, black pants and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

–City News Service

