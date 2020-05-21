Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI For Crash That Injured 2 on I-8 in La Mesa

Share This Article:

A 24-year-old DUI suspect who was behind the wheel of a car that rear-ended a ride-hailing vehicle on Interstate 8 in La Mesa early Thursday, injuring the Uber driver and his passenger, was being held on $100,000 bail.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 8, east of Baltimore Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Stephen Briseno of El Cajon was driving a 2009 Cadillac CTS eastbound, reportedly at a high speed, when the sedan rear-ended a 2017 Honda Civic driven by a 36-year-old Uber driver, Garrow said. The impact caused the Uber driver to lose control and the car overturned, the officer said.

The Uber driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, along with his 22-year-old female passenger, who suffered minor injuries, Garrow said. Investigators believe the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Briseno was uninjured, “but did exhibit signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” Garrow alleged.

Briseno was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injuries and was booked into San Diego Central Jail, with arraignment scheduled for May 29.

–City News Service

