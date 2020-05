Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot last week near his Shelltown-area home.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire about 11:30 p.m. Friday found Juan Galvan of San Diego slouched over next to a vehicle in the 2000 block of South 40th Street, according to police.

Medics took Galvan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are looking for information about a small, “boxy” car seen leaving the area immediately following the fatal shooting, said San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs. Police have no description of the driver or anyone else who might have been in the dark-colored vehicle at the time.

“A vehicle fire was reported nearby approximately 40 minutes later, but it is still not known if that (occurrence) is related to the homicide,” the lieutenant said.

Galvan lived with family members in the neighborhood, according to Dobbs.

— City News Service

