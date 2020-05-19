Share This Article:

A woman who held up a San Diego gas station near Old Town at gunpoint while wearing a surgical-style mask remained at large Tuesday, police reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The robbery occurred around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at a Chevron station at the corner of West Washington Street and San Diego Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer Yovanna Gonzalez said.

The woman took an unspecified amount of money from the clerk at gunpoint, put the cash into a black bag and fled the scene on foot, according to Gonzalez.

No injuries were reported.

The thief was described as an Hispanic woman in her mid-20s, weighing about 140 pounds and wearing a pistachio-colored Titleist hat, a white shirt, jeans and a white mask.

— City News Service

Woman Who Robbed San Diego Gas Station at Gunpoint Being Sought was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: