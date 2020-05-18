Woman Charged With Murder in Man’s Stabbing in Winter Gardens Neighborhood

Share This Article:

A woman who allegedly stabbed a man to death in the Winter Gardens neighborhood north of El Cajon was charged Monday with murder.

Julia Gonzalez, 23, faces 26 years to life in state prison if convicted of the May 8 killing of 32-year-old Lakeside resident Justyn Nicholas Preston.

Gonzalez, who pleaded not guilty to murder and knife-use allegations, is being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court June 30 for a readiness conference.

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:35 a.m. May 8 to the 8200 block of Jema Way to reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with neighbors, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Preston was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez was arrested later that day and sheriff’s officials indicated she was the lone suspect. They did not release a suspected motive or what connection there was, if any, between Gonzalez and Preston.

–City News Service

